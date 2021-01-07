Eagles signing Tyree Jackson and moving him to TE

Getty Images

Washington tight end Logan Thomas had a breakout season in 2020, catching 72 passes for 670 yards and six touchdowns.

It took a position change (from quarterback) and six years in the league for Thomas to get here.

The Eagles are hoping the same can happen with Tyree Jackson.

Jackson, a quarterback at the University of Buffalo, is signing a futures deal with the Eagles, who are moving him to tight end, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Jackson is 6 foot 7, 250 pounds. Thomas is 6 foot 6, 250 pounds.

Jackson went undrafted in 2019. He signed with the Bills after the draft, but Buffalo cut him before the regular season. Jackson was a backup for the DC Defenders of the XFL last spring and went 11-for-18 for 46 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 28 yards on nine carries.

In three seasons at the University of Buffalo, Jackson passed for 6,999 yards with 49 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.