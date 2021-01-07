Everson Griffen appears interested in returning to Vikings

Getty Images

It looks like defensive end Everson Griffen is angling for a return to the Vikings.

Griffen spent 10 years with the Vikings before signing a one-year deal with the Cowboys as a free agent last offseason. Griffen was traded to the Lions during the season and is now set for free agency.

In recent days, Griffen has retweeted many Vikings fans who want to see him return to the organization as well as a tweet featuring Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer talking about the need for more pass rushers. Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press asked Griffen if that indicates a desire to return to his first NFL team.

“You tell them, I said, ‘If you want it, go get it,'” Griffen said. “You can put that. . . . If you want it, come get it. That’s what I want you to say. If you want it, come get it.”

Griffen had 33 tackles, six sacks, and 14 quarterback hits in 14 overall games this season.