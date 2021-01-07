Falcons interviewed G.M. candidate Terry Fontenot Wednesday

Getty Images

The Falcons have completed another interview with a candidate for their General Manager opening.

Saints assistant G.M. of pro personnel Terry Fontenot spoke with the team on Wednesday. The interview was conducted remotely.

Fontenot is the fifth person to interview with the team since Thomas Dimitroff was fired early in the 2020 season. He joins Falcons director of college scouting Anthony Robinson, former Texans G.M. Rick Smith, Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes, and Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown.

Other names have been mentioned as possible candidates for the job in Atlanta, but there’s no word on other interviews on the docket at the moment.