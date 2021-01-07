Falcons interviewing Nathaniel Hackett Thursday

Getty Images

The Falcons have added a new name into the mix of head coaching candidates around the league.

NFL Media reports that the Falcons are interviewing Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on Thursday. It’s the first time Hackett’s name has been connected with a head coaching opportunity.

Hackett joined Matt LaFleur’s staff in Green Bay last year and has helped the team to back-to-back division titles. LaFleur calls the offensive plays, but the lack of that job responsibility has not stopped other offensive coordinators from successful teams from moving up to head coaching jobs.

Prior to coming to Green Bay, Hackett was the offensive coordinator with the Jaguars but he was fired during the 2018 season. He was also the offensive coordinator for the Bills in 2013 and 2014.