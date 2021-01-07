Giants waive Devonta Freeman from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Giants waived running back Devonta Freeman from injured reserve Thursday.

It will place Freeman back on the free agent market.

The Falcons cut Freeman on March 16. He turned down the same deal Carlos Hyde took from the Seahawks, a one-year contract worth up to $4 million, before training camp.

Freeman finally signed with the Giants on Sept. 22 after Saquon Barkley‘s season-ending knee injury.

Freeman had 54 carries for 172 yards and a touchdown in five games before an ankle injury sent him to injured reserve Nov. 13. He also made seven catches for 58 yards.

Freeman, 28, had his last 1,000-yard rushing season and made his last Pro Bowl in 2016.

The Giants also activated receiver David Sills off the COVID-19 reserve list and signed the exclusive rights free agent to a renegotiated contract. Sills remains on injured reserve.