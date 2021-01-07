Gronk will wait until the offseason to decide if he’s playing in 2021

Getty Images

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has already retired and un-retired once. He wants to take his time before making any long-term career decisions again.

Gronkowski said that he will consider whether to play the 2021 season about four or five weeks after the postseason ends, but for now he wants to put all his attention on the Buccaneers’ upcoming playoff game against the Washington Football Team.

“It’s just the start of playoffs right now. There’s always a time for that,” Gronkowski said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

When Gronk announced his retirement in March of 2019, he said football had taken a toll on him, both physically and mentally. Now Gronkowski says he’s happy and healthy, having played all 16 games for the first time since 2011. At age 31, Gronkowski looks like he could keep going. And he becomes an unrestricted free agent in March, meaning he has a lot of freedom to decide for himself how to continue his career. Or whether to continue his career.