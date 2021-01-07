Jared Goff: If I have to play at any point, I’m ready to play

Getty Images

If he knows, Rams coach Sean McVay isn’t giving away who will start Saturday’s wild-card playoff game. Neither is starting quarterback Jared Goff.

“I’m in the mindset that if I have to play at any point, I’m ready to play,” Goff said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Goff is questionable to play less than two weeks after he underwent surgery to repair his dislocated and fractured right thumb. He was limited all three practice days this week.

“I think he’s done everything in his power to handle the situation,” McVay said Thursday. “He’s rehabbing. He’s attacking the opportunities that he’s had at practice. I think it’s a real credit to him, and I’ve been pleased with the progress that he’s made. I know you guys will get a chance to talk to him. I think he’d be better equipped to tell you exactly how his thumb’s feeling. I’ve been extremely impressed with just watching him handle the situation, coming back, working hard, doing all the little things the right way and that’s exactly what you want to see from your quarterback.”

Goff said his rehab is “progressing well.”

“I think that’s what my message is going to be: It feels good and the progress is steady and increasing,” Goff said.