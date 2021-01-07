Jared Goff is questionable for Saturday’s game

Getty Images

Rams coach Sean McVay said earlier this week no one outside the organization would know until game time whether Jared Goff will start or not.

So it comes as no surprise that the Rams list Goff as questionable for Saturday’s wild-card game against the Seahawks.

Goff had surgery Dec. 28, a day after he fractured and dislocated his right thumb in a loss to the Seahawks, the team’s playoff opponent Saturday. John Wolford, a former Alliance of American Football quarterback, made his NFL debut in a Week 17 victory over the Cardinals.

Los Angeles has not finished Thursday’s practice, so it is unknown yet Goff’s participation level. He was limited Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Rams had only one other player with a designation: Linebacker Micah Kiser (knee) also is questionable.