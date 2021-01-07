Jets interview Marvin Lewis for coaching job

Getty Images

The Jets need a good coach, and they’ve talked to one of the more underrated coaches of the past generation.

The team has announced that former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis has been interviewed for the job. Lewis, currently the co-defensive coordinator at Arizona State, coached the Bengals from 2003 to 2018.

Lewis took the Bengals to the playoffs seven times, but he went 0-7 in the postseason — including a loss to the Jets. The Bengals under Lewis made the playoffs five straight years, from 2011 through 2015.

The 62-year-old Lewis routinely dealt with a Bengals organization that cut financial corners when it came to scouting and other non-football budgets, making it hard to be as successful as possible. The ability to get to the playoffs so frequently amid deep-rooted dysfunction makes his body of work more impressive than it otherwise would be.

Since Lewis left, the Bengals have gone 6-25-1.

He also has interviewed with the Lions and Texans. As noted by Brian Costello of the New York Post, Lewis is the first candidate to be interviewed for the Jets job with head-coaching experience.