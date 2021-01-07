Jets request interview with Aaron Glenn

Getty Images

A former Jets player is on the list of candidates to be the team’s next head coach.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has requested permission to interview Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn. He adds that an interview should happen next week.

Glenn was a Jets first-round pick in 1994 and he played cornerback for the team through the 2001 season. He made two Pro Bowls with the Jets and another with the Texans. He also played for the Cowboys, Jaguars, and Saints before going into coaching.

Glenn has been in his current job since 2016 and the Jets interview is the first known head coaching interest that he’s received.