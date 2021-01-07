Jets to interview Robert Saleh tomorrow

Getty Images

The Jets are next in line to interview 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Saleh will interview with the Jets tomorrow, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Falcons interviewed Saleh Monday and the Lions are interviewing him today. He is also expected to interview with the Jaguars and Chargers.

The 41-year-old Saleh has spent four years as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator. He has also spent time on the staffs of the Jaguars, Seahawks and Texans. In recent months he has emerged as perhaps the hottest name in the NFL coaching carousel.