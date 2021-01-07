Jim Schwartz confirms he’s stepping away from coaching

January 7, 2021
After five years as defensive coordinator of the Eagles, Jim Schwartz is stepping away from the coaching profession.

Schwartz announced today in a statement released by the Eagles that he has decided not to coach this year.

“This has been an incredible five-year run and I relished every moment of it,” Schwartz said. “I enjoyed working for this organization and coaching in the City of Philadelphia. I have given my heart and soul to the game of football, not just over the last five years here, but throughout my 32 years as a coach. Although my passion for the game remains strong, it is best for me to step back from the day-to-day of coaching for the time being. I have too much respect for the game and for everybody involved to compromise the level of commitment that I believe is necessary to do the job.”

The 54-year-old Schwartz was the head coach of the Lions for five years and had an eight-year run as defensive coordinator of the Titans before that. He also spent a year as defensive coordinator of the Bills.