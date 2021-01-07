Joe Burrow expects to return in time for the 2021 season opener

Getty Images

Joe Burrow gave his first interview since his season-ending knee injury Nov. 22, and he offered optimism not only for the Bengals’ future but for his chance to return in time for the 2021 season opener.

The Bengals quarterback said his rehab is on track.

“I think I’ll be ready [for Week 1],” Burrow told FS1 Thursday, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “I think it’ll be just fine.”

Burrow, the No. 1 overall choice in 2020, underwent surgery Dec. 2 to repair multiple ligaments in his knee. Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the Rams and Dodgers team doctor and a noted orthopedic surgeon, repaired a torn ACL and MCL and other damage to Burrow’s meniscus and PCL.

The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner played 10 games in his rookie season and completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

“I wanted to finish out the year and finish strong,” Burrow told FS1. “I thought there were a lot of winnable games in this part of the schedule that we had, and then the injury happened, and that was devastating for me.”

Burrow will return to the same system, with the same head coach. Bengals team president Mike Brown released a statement Monday that confirmed Zac Taylor’s return.

“I think Zac is going to be a great coach for a long time,” Burrow told FS1. “I’m happy to be in the position that I’m in and to help build this organization, but it’s going to be on Zac’s back. He’s the leader of what we’re trying to do, and he’s awesome.”