Josh Allen is the AFC offensive player of the month

The Bills went 5-0 in December and January games, and Josh Allen was a big reason why.

The signal-caller completed 70 percent of his passes for 1,516 yards with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions — good for a 117.5 passer rating. He also had 110 yards rushing and a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Now, the quarterback has been named AFC offensive player of the month.

If not for Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes so separating themselves from the pack early on, Josh Allen would likely be deeper into the MVP discussion. He ended the regular season with a 69.2 completion percentage, throwing for 4,544 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Allen was also AFC offensive player of the month in September.

He’ll try to continue his string of strong play against the Colts in this weekend’s wild-card round.