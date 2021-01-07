Josh Jacobs suffered forehead laceration in car crash leading to DUI arrest

Getty Images

Reports noting Raiders running back Josh Jacobs‘ DUI arrest in Las Vegas early Monday morning said that he was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and his mug shot provides evidence of one of those injuries.

TMZ obtained that photograph and it shows Jacobs with sutures holding together a large laceration on his forehead. The police report from the incident says Jacobs told officers that he thinks he fell asleep at the wheel, which makes him very lucky that his injuries were minor ones.

The police report also says that Jacobs told officers he’d been drinking and that there was an odor of alcohol on his breath, but that Jacobs passed a field sobriety test after being taken to the hospital.

Attorneys for Jacobs released a statement saying that they “intend to enter a not guilty plea on behalf of Mr. Jacobs if he is ever charged.”