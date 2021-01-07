JuJu Smith-Schuster added to Steelers injury report

Getty Images

Unlike their opponents on Sunday night, the Steelers have been practicing this week and their injury report on Thursday featured a couple of new names.

The one that will grab the most notice is wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. He did not participate in practice and was listed with a knee injury.

Smith-Schuster has missed practice time at various points in the season and the knee is usually given as the reason for his absence. He’s been in the lineup come the weekend, however, and Friday’s practice status will provide a hint about how things will go this time.

Defensive end Isaiah Buggs was the other new addition. He was out with an illness.

Linebacker Vince Williams (quad) and defensive end Tyson Alualu (ankle) went from out of practice to full participation. Kicker Chris Boswell (groin) and cornerback Steven Nelson (knee) were full after being limited on Wednesday.