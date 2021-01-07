Katie Sowers will not return to 49ers next season

Getty Images

49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers will not be back with the team for the 2021 season.

Sowers joined 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s staff in 2017 as an intern under the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship and was later hired as a full-time coach. She worked with the team’s receivers, but will be moving on to something else.

“I will sadly not be back,” Sowers wrote in a text message to Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News.

Sowers, who worked as a training camp assistant with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016, is the NFL’s first openly gay coach and she was the first female coach for the 49ers. She also became the first female coach in a Super Bowl with the 49ers after the 2019 season.