Lions complete interview with Robert Saleh

The Lions announced they have completed an interview with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Saleh will interview with the Jets tomorrow. He interviewed with the Falcons on Monday.

He also is expected to interview with the Jaguars and Chargers.

Saleh, 41, has spent four years as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator. He has also served on the staffs of the Jaguars, Seahawks and Texans. Saleh has emerged as perhaps the hottest name in the NFL coaching carousel.

The Lions also have interim coach Darrell Bevell, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Saints assistant head coach and tight ends coach Dan Campbell, former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis and Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith on their interview list.