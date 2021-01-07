Marion Hobby out as Dolphins defensive line coach

Getty Images

A day after offensive coordinator Chan Gailey resigned his position with the team, the Dolphins have announced another departure from head coach Brian Flores’ coaching staff.

Defensive line coach Marion Hobby will not be back with he team in 2021. The team’s announcement called it a mutual parting of ways, which is a nice way to put things even if the move likely had more to do with the team’s desire to move in a different direction.

Hobby joined the team after Flores was hired in 2019. He was the defensive line coach in Jacksonville in 2017-2018 and spent six years at Clemson before heading to the NFL. He coached current Dolphins defensive linemen Shaq Lawson and Christian Wilkins while at the school.

Flores said on Tuesday that he did not expect there to be any changes to the coaching staff. He did the same before changes were made after the 2019 season, which might make saying things remain under evaluation a more precise answer to go in the future.