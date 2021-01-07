Marlon Humphrey, Willie Snead back at practice for Ravens

Getty Images

The Ravens got a couple of key players back on the practice field Thursday.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey and wide receiver Willie Snead were both limited participants in practice ahead of Sunday’s game against the Titans. Snead missed last week’s game and Wednesdays practice with an ankle injury while Humphrey is dealing with a shoulder issue.

Right tackle D.J. Fluker (knee) was the only player who missed practice due to injury. Running back Mark Ingram and defensive tackle Brandon Williams both sat out for non-injury reasons.

Defensive end Calais Campbell rested on Wednesday, but was back on Thursday. Center Patrick Mekari (back), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (thigh), and cornerback Jimmy Smith (ribs, shoulder) were limited for the second day in a row.