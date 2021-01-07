Mike Evans officially questionable for Saturday

Getty Images

Earlier on Thursday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said wide receiver Mike Evans has “a chance” to play in Saturday night’s wild-card matchup with Washington.

Now Evans has officially been listed as questionable for the game. He was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice.

Evans (knee) is one of three questionable players for Tampa Bay, the others being cornerback Carlton Davis (groin) and running back LeSean McCoy (illness).

Davis was a full participant on Thursday, which is a good sign for the cornerback who hasn’t played since 15. McCoy did not participate on Thursday.

Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) didn’t practice on Tuesday or Wednesday, but was limited on Thursday. He doesn’t have an injury status and is expected to play. Running back Ronald Jones (finger/quad) was a full participant all week and doesn’t have an injury status either.

Defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) has been declared out.