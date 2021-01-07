Mike Evans practicing on Thursday

Getty Images

There’s good news for the Buccaneers’ wide receiving corps on Thursday, as Mike Evans was back on the practice field.

Evans hyperextended his knee during Sunday’s win over Atlanta. Evans did not practice on Tuesday or Wednesday, but was expected to participate in Thursday’s session. Now, that’s come to pass.

Per video from ESPN’s Jenna Lane, Evans was jogging alongside running back Leonard Fournette during the portion of practice open to media.

While cornerback Carlton Davis (groin) was at practice for a second consecutive day, linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) was not, according to Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. Pierre-Paul has missed the first two days of practice this week.

The Buccaneers play Washington on Saturday night in the wild-card round.