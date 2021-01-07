Mike Priefer: I’m going to try to be an extension of Kevin Stefanski

Getty Images

Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer is going to have some extra responsibilities on Sunday night.

Priefer is going to serve as head coach with Kevin Stefanski out of commission due to a positive COVID-19 test and he spoke to the media about it on Thursday. With offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt calling offensive plays and defensive coordinator Joe Woods, Priefer will continue to run special teams and “try to do exactly what Kevin would want to have happen” in situations like challenges and fourth down decisions.

“Everybody’s different, but I’m going to try to be an extension of Kevin,” Priefer said, via Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. “He’s done a great job with the situational football. We’ve learned a lot of football over the years together, talked situational football throughout the year, talked about it during the week and even on gameday.”

The Browns have been working virtually all week because of positive COVID-19 tests and Stefanski has been running those meetings. Practice would be a different story, but Priefer did not know at the time of his video conference whether the team would be able to get on the field on Thursday.