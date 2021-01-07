Nathaniel Hackett completes interview with Falcons

USA TODAY Sports

Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said earlier this week he was ready to become a head coach.

“I think definitely ready,” Hackett said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “I think it’s something you’re thinking about the minute you get into this profession.”

Hackett interviewed with the Falcons, the team announced Thursday night after the interview had ended. So far, it’s the only known head coaching interview for Hackett.

Hackett, the Bills’ offensive coordinator in 2013-14 and the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator from 2016-18, has spent the past two seasons leading the Packers’ offense. He does not call the plays, but he has the best possible reference in one Aaron Rodgers, who said Thursday “any team would be lucky to have” Hackett as its coach.

The Falcons also have interviewed interim coach Raheem Morris, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady.