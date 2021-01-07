NFL has found some COVID-19 spread within the Browns

Getty Images

The Browns play their first playoff game since 2002 in three days. The game remains on, but the NFL surely is holding its breath after two more Browns players — safety Ronnie Harrison and practice squad linebacker Montrel Meander — went on the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday.

The league has maintained it will not reschedule any game, including a postseason game, for competitive reasons, only medical. However, Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, raised a red flag with his comments Thursday afternoon.

“There was some spread from one individual to another,” Sills said of the Browns on NFL Network.

The Browns’ positive COVID-19 tests previously were considered community spread, which is less concerning than an outbreak within the team facility.

The Browns have seven players from the 53-player roster on the COVID-19 reserve list and two others from the practice squad on it. They also have had coaches, including head coach Kevin Stefanski, test positive.

The team facility is closed with contact tracing ongoing. The Browns will find out later Thursday whether they will be allowed to practice.

Baker Mayfield revealed during his conference call earlier in the day that he has yet to throw a football this week.