NFL names Jonathan Taylor the offensive rookie of the month

The Colts needed a win in Week 17 to make the playoffs and rookie running back Jonathan Taylor did his best to ensure they got one.

Taylor ran 30 times for 253 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-14 win over the Jaguars. The win made the Colts a Wild Card team and they will try to take out the Bills in Buffalo on Saturday.

Last Sunday’s game capped a productive final stretch for Taylor. He ran 97 times for 651 yards and seven touchdowns in the final five games of the regular season. He added another receiving touchdown to that work on the ground.

The NFL named Taylor the offensive rookie of the month as a result of those efforts.