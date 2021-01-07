No injury designation for Jamal Adams

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams said he’d be good to go for Saturday’s game against the Rams after he missed Tuesday’s practice and nothing has changed on that front.

Adams returned to practice in limited fashion on Wednesday and he did not get an injury designation on the team’s final injury report of the week on Thursday. Adams is listed with shoulder and hand injuries, but neither will be enough to keep him from making his postseason debut.

The Seahawks gave two players injury designations. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed (oblique) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstrung) are both listed as questionable for the matchup of NFC West clubs.

Griffin did not appear on the injury report on Tuesday or Wednesday, so his late addition to the list maybe a bad omen for Saturday.