Offensive player of the year: Derrick Henry

While the MVP award has become a quarterback award, the Offensive Player of the Year has become the best running back or receiver of the year.

Titans running back Derrick Henry clearly was that player this year.

He iced the award in the Week 17 game against the Texans with 34 carries for 250 yards and two touchdowns, carrying the Titans on his back to the AFC South title.

Henry beat out Packers receiver Davante Adams, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Saints running back Alvin Kamara for the award.

Henry rushed for 2,027 yards for the season, the fifth-most in NFL history. Eric Dickerson was worried the Titans’ game against the Texans would go to overtime, giving Henry a chance to top the record 2,105 yards Dickerson rushed for during the 1984 season.

Henry won the rushing title for the second consecutive year, rushing for 470 more yards than Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

Now, the Ravens are tasked with stopping Henry yet again. He rushed for 195 yards on 30 carries against them in the postseason a year ago and had 28 carries for 133 yards and the game-winning, 29-yard touchdown run in overtime in Week 11 this season.

In the three postseason games last year, Henry had 83 carries for 446 yards and two touchdowns.

The Titans are going to ask Henry to carry them again this postseason.