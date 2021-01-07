Packers to welcome around 6,000 fans to divisional-round game

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers said during his videoconference Thursday that the Packers would have “some exciting news” to announce regarding “game day fun.” Now, we know what the quarterback was referring to.

The Packers announced Thursday night they will welcome approximately 6,000 fans to Lambeau Field for their divisional-round game.

Season-ticket holders who opted in this season will receive purchase information this week. Frontline healthcare workers and first responders also are expected to attend as guests of the team.

The Packers will put tickets on sale online through Ticketmaster on Tuesday after the date and time of the divisional matchup is announced by the NFL.

“Our players have enjoyed the energy provided by the limited fans we’ve had over the past four games,” Packers CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to welcoming our season ticket holders to add to that atmosphere in the playoffs. We’ve seen our COVID-19 protocols in action and are confident we can safely add additional fans.”

The team is arranging seats in socially distanced pods of two, four and six tickets throughout the stadium. Prices, set by the NFL for playoff games, will range from $127 to $177, based on location.

All tickets are mobile and cannot be resold or transferred.

Through the regular season, the NFL had a total of 109 games with more than 1 million fans in attendance. The Cowboys far outpaced the rest of the league with 197,313 fans at its eight home games for an average of 28,187.