Panthers interviewed G.M. candidates Brandt Tilis and Champ Kelly

Getty Images

Carolina’s search for a General Manager continued with Thursday interviews of Chiefs director of football administration Brandt Tilis and Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly.

This is Tilis’ first known G.M. interview for this offseason. He’s been with the Chiefs since 2010, serving as the director of football administration since 2017. He was previously the club’s salary cap/contract analyst from 2010-2013 and the director of salary cap and football operations analytics from 2014-2016.

Kelly is also slated to interview with the Broncos. He worked for Denver from 2007-2014.

Carolina also announced its Wednesday interviews of Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds, 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters, and Chiefs assistant director of player personnel Ryan Poles.

The Panthers have cast a wide net in their search, interviewing 11 candidates so far. The club fired Marty Hurney on Dec. 21.