Panthers to interview internal candidates Samir Suleiman, Pat Stewart for G.M.

Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers will interview a pair of internal candidates for their open General Manager position.

According to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, the team will interview Director of Player Negotiations & Salary Cap Manager Samir Suleiman and Director of Player Personnel Pat Stewart for the vacancy.

Sueliman (pictured) and Stewart are the latest on the list of possible candidates to take over the position after Marty Hurney was fired in December. The team has been linked to over a dozen candidates for the job as the Panthers cast a wide net for possible hires. One possibility is off the list after Nick Caserio, who the team already interviewed, was hired by the Houston Texans.

Suleiman joined the Panthers last year, coming to the team from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Team owner David Tepper was a minority owner of the Steelers before purchasing the Panthers in July 2018.

Stewart would join Suleiman in Carolina four months later. He was hired by the team last May after previously serving as a national scout for the Philadelphia Eagles. Stewart had spent two seasons with the Eagles with his previous 10 years coming in various roles with the New England Patriots.