Raheem Morris interviewing with Jaguars Thursday

Getty Images

Raheem Morris closed out the 2020 season as the Falcons’ interim head coach and he’s talking to another team about their full-time position on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Morris is interviewing with the Jaguars. Morris had an interview with the Falcons about remaining with the team before the end of the regular season, but they’ve had interviews with several other candidates this week.

Morris was 4-7 with the Falcons this year and 17-31 in three seasons as the Buccaneers head coach. He opened the 2020 season as Atlanta’s defensive coordinator.

The Jaguars interviewed Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Wednesday. They are also in the market for a new General Manager.