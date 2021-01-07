Rams activate Andrew Whitworth off injured reserve

USA Today Sports

Andrew Whitworth is officially back.

The Rams activated their 39-year-old left tackle off injured reserve on Thursday, clearing the way for Whitworth to start Saturday’s playoff matchup with the Seahawks. Whitworth tore his MCL in Los Angeles’ victory over Seattle in November. Joseph Noteboom started seven games in Whitworth’s place.

Whitworth said earlier this week he was planning to play and not planning on retiring after the season.

As a corresponding move, the Rams waived linebacker Natrez Patrick.