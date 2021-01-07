Report: Cardinals part ways with receivers coach David Raih

Getty Images

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday he was evaluating his coaching staff. He apparently has come to some decisions.

The Cardinals are parting ways with receivers coach David Raih, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

The Cardinals finished sixth in total offense and DeAndre Hopkins tied for second in receptions (115) and ranked third in receiving yards (1,407).

Raih has coached Davante Adams, Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald, among others, in his seven-year NFL career. He was the assistant quarterbacks coach and outside receivers coach at Texas Tech in 2013, which was Kingsbury’s first season as the Red Raiders’ head coach.

Raih left for Green Bay the following season. He became the Packers’ receivers coach in 2018.

He was in Arizona the past two seasons.