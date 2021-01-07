Report: Deshaun Watson advocated for Eric Bieniemy as head coach

Getty Images

And now we know why Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is telling teammates he may ask for a trade.

A flood of reports has emerged on Thursday night, as reported have chased the story teed up earlier today by our item raising the question of whether Watson wants out. It’s now clear that he does.

Albert Breer of SI.com supplies another reason for Watson’s consternation. Per Breer, Watson advocated for the Texans to hire Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. The Texans, however, became the only team with a vacancy to not even interview Bieniemy.

Breer explains that Mahomes “put in a strong word” for Bieniemy, which prompted Watson to push for Bieniemy. The Texans, who had said they’d consult with Watson, ignored Watson’s suggestion. And that undoubtedly has contributed to the consternation and frustration that Watson is currently feeling.

Although the Texans claim they won’t trade Watson, they may have no choice. Especially once they start getting offers that they may not be able to refuse. Now that the cat is out of the bag, it’s inevitable that new G.M. Nick Caserio’s phone will be ringing.