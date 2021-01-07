Report: Deshaun Watson “extremely unhappy” with Texans

USA TODAY Sports

A little over an hour after a report surfaced that the Texans were hiring Nick Caserio as General Manager on Tuesday, Deshaun Watson tweeted — and later deleted — what seemed his displeasure with the choice.

“some things never change….” Watson wrote.

The quarterback is “extremely unhappy with the organization” and not answering calls from the Texans’ front office, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

“This has nothing to do with the actual hire of GM Nick Caserio. It has to do with the process,” Rapoport continued.

Owner Cal McNair promised Watson he would be involved in the process of hiring a new G.M. and a new head coach to replace Bill O’Brien, who held both titles before being fired in October. The Texans did not consult Watson for his feedback before hiring Caserio, per Rapoport.

PFT‘s Mike Florio reported earlier in the day that rumors are circulating that Watson has broached with teammates the possibility of requesting a trade. Later in the day, a report followed out of Houston that the Texans won’t trade Watson if he asks for it.

The sides obviously are at odds, leaving the Texans in a position to make sure Watson is on board with the hiring of a new head coach. Unless, of course, he already is past of the point of making up and desires to move on. Then what?