Report: Josh McDaniels will not be Texans’ next head coach

Getty Images

The Texans have hired a General Manager. Now, they turn their attention to getting a head coach.

Bill O’Brien, fired in October, previously held both roles.

The Texans’ hiring of Nick Caserio as their new G.M. immediately brought speculation that Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels might follow from New England. Caserio was the Patriots’ former director of player personnel, and Caserio and McDaniels were teammates at John Carroll University in the Cleveland area.

In another tie, Jack Easterby, the team’s executive vice president of football operations, also came from the Patriots.

But John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports the Texans have no interest in McDaniels as their head coach.

“McDaniels will not be the Texans’ next head coach,” McClain writes.

The Texans interviewed former head coaches Jim Caldwell and Marvin Lewis before Caserio’s hiring. They interviewed Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady earlier this week and plan to interview Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Tennessee offensive coordinator Arthur Smith after their teams are out of the postseason.