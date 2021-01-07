Report: Marcus Satterfield leaving Panthers to become South Carolina offensive coordinator

Getty Images

After just one season on the Carolina Panthers coaching staff, assistant offensive line coach Marcus Satterfield is leaving the team to become the offensive coordinator at South Carolina, per Joe Person and Josh Kendall of TheAthletic.com.

Satterfield followed Matt Rhule to the Panthers after spending the previous two seasons as the tight ends coach at Baylor. He began is coaching career in 1999 at Tennessee-Chattanooga and has nine different schools in his career, five of which are in Tennessee. He was the head coach at Tennessee Tech for two years in 2016-17 and then joined Rhule’s staff at Baylor after a year as offensive coordinator at East Tennessee State.

Statterfield is the third assistant coach for the Panthers to leave the team this week. Quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz and offensive assistant D.J. Mangas were named offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, respectively, at LSU. Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady is also getting interviews for head coaching positions across the league.