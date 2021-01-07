Report: Marty Mornhinweg won’t be back with Eagles in 2021

Getty Images

The Eagles are making changes to their coaching staff that reportedly include parting ways with Marty Mornhinweg.

Mornhinweg was hired last March as a senior offensive consultant and Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that he will not return for a second year with the team. Senior offensive assistant Rich Scangarello is also moving on.

Mornhinweg was in his second stint with the Eagles. He was on Andy Reid’s staff from 2003-2012 and served as offensive coordinator for much of that time. He spent two years as the Lions head coach before coming to Philly the first time and he’s also served as an offensive coordinator for the 49ers and Jets.

In addition to the offensive changes, the Eagles are expected to need a new defensive coordinator with Jim Schwartz reportedly set to leave the team.