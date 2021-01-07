Robert Woods: Jared Goff was slinging the ball pretty well

Getty Images

Rams head coach Sean McVay isn’t saying which quarterback will start Saturday’s wild-card matchup with the Seahawks. But Jared Goff is at least back on the practice field in a limited capacity.

John Wolfofd started the Week 17 victory over the Cardinals while Goff recovered from surgery for his broken thumb. On Wednesday, wide receiver Robert Woods said Goff looked solid in the session.

“He looked pretty good. He was slinging the ball pretty well,” Woods said in his press conference. “From what I saw, nice spiral with it, being able to deliver the ball early on. But he looked good throwing it, from what I saw.”

Woods said the biggest difference with Wolford was his penchant for extending plays with his legs.

“Little things like that, I think just extending the plays, allowing us to even maybe rip away or turn the opposite way — a lot of teams haven’t seen us kind of move like that,” Woods said. “So I guess that’s something new and that draws some penalties, drawing some gaps for John to even run ins scramble drills and really just being able to utilize what he does.”

As for how the wideouts are preparing for Saturday with a (perhaps) unknown at QB, Woods said Los Angeles’ wideouts just need to be open targets and ready to make plays.

“I just go out there and I’ve got to prepare like always going into the game, preparing to dominate,” Woods said. “Make sure our receivers room is prepared, knows our assignments and our plays. Whoever’s in at quarterback is going to do a good job, going to lead this team.”