Sean McDermott: No update on Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley availability

Sean McDermott has some concern over his team’s wide receiving corps for Saturday’s wild-card matchup with Indianapolis.

The head coach said Thursday he didn’t have an update on the potential availability of Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley.

Diggs was listed with an oblique injury on the estimated Tuesday injury report, but was downgraded to a non-participant on Wednesday. Diggs said he was fine following practice, but McDermott didn’t necessarily sound convinced.

“I’m always concerned when guys are in the trainer’s room,” McDermott said Thursday, via Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News.

In his first season with the Bills, Diggs led the league with 127 receptions and 1,535 yards receiving. He also caught eight touchdowns.

Beasley has been considered week-to-week since injuring his knee against the Patriots in Week 16. He was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday and didn’t practice on Wednesday.