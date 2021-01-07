Spectators for Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh limited to guests of Steelers

Getty Images

The Steelers made an announcement on Thursday concerning who will be allowed at Heinz Field for Sunday night’s game against the Browns.

Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement that state regulations will allow a total of 2,500 people at the stadium for the game, which means the only people in the stands will be guests of the Steelers organization. The team has not had fans at home games since November.

“We are disappointed we will not be able to host our season ticket holders and other fans at Heinz Field on Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns in our AFC Wild Card Game,” Lauten said. “We were hoping to receive approval to host fans for the playoffs at a capacity similar to our games in October and November, but unfortunately the state’s orders will only permit 2,500 total people in the building, including players, coaches and staff. This will limit fans in the seating bowl to family and friends of players and the team.”

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt said last month that there’s “a weird energy” in the stadium without fans and that players have to do more to “continue to lift everybody up” as a result. That will be something for the Steelers to deal with on Sunday night.