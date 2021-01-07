Steelers activate Eric Ebron, Cassius Marsh from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Steelers have added a pair of players to the active roster ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Browns.

The team announced that tight end Eric Ebron and linebacker Cassius Marsh have been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Both players went on the list last week and did not play in the Week 17 loss to the Browns.

Week 17 was the first time Ebron missed a game this season. He had 56 catches for 558 yards and five touchdowns in the 15 games he did play during the regular season.

Marsh spent time with the Colts and Jaguars this season before making his way to the Steelers. He appeared in their Week 16 win over the Colts and made a pair of tackles.