Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley listed as questionable

Getty Images

Bills head coach Sean McDermott didn’t have an update on the availability of wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley when he spoke to reporters before Thursday’s practice, which left it to the injury report to provide an idea about whether they will play against the Colts on Saturday.

Diggs and Beasley were both listed as limited participants in practice for the first time this week. They drew questionable designations for Saturday’s game.

Diggs is dealing with an oblique injury and told reporters on Wednesday that he’s “cool” when asked about the severity of the injury. Beasley has a leg injury and did not play in Week 17.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie moved up to a full practice Thursday after being listed as limited by an ankle injury the last two days. He does not have an injury designation.