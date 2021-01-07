Taylor Heinicke: I feel like I know the offense like the back of my hand

USA Today Sports

Washington’s Alex Smith is expected to play in Saturday’s wild-card matchup with Tampa Bay, but how much the quarterback will be on the field is still in question.

Backup Taylor Heinicke took the majority of Thursday’s first-team snaps, as head coach Ron Rivera mentioned Smith’s calf is still sore. Given Smith’s status, Rivera’s suggested there’s a possibility of playing two QBs this weekend.

If he has to come in, Heinicke sounds like he’ll be comfortable doing it.

“I feel very comfortable in [offensive coordinator] Scott Turner’s offense,” he said, via Kyle Stackpole of the team’s website. “I feel like I know it like the back of my hand.”

Heinicke noted all the quarterbacks are feeling “pretty comfortable” with the week’s game plan and are working together to be prepared.

Heinicke made one appearance this season, during the second half of Washington’s Week 16 loss to Carolina. He completed 12-of-19 passes for 137 yards with a touchdown. He also had three carries for 22 yards.