Taylor Heinicke takes most snaps at Washington Football Team practice

Getty Images

Washington coach Ron Rivera says he might use both of his quarterbacks, Alex Smith and Taylor Heinicke, on Saturday against Tampa Bay. In practice, Heinicke is getting most of the work.

Smith is still not 100 percent healed from a calf injury, and Rivera told reporters today that Heinicke took most of the snaps at practice.

Rivera said Smith is still sore, and that they’d love to be playing on Sunday to give him one more day of rest.

Officially, Smith is questionable for Saturday’s game, but there’s little doubt that he’ll play. The question is how many snaps he’ll take, and how many Heinicke will take.

Also questionable for Washington are running back Antonio Gibson (toe), wide receiver Terry McLaurin (ankle) and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle). Linebacker Thomas Davis has been ruled out with a knee injury.