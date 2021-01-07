Taysom Hill up to full practice, Trey Hendrickson doesn’t practice

Getty Images

It’s looking like the Saints will have quarterback Taysom Hill available for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Hill left last Sunday’s game after a visit to the medical tent and he was listed as limited in Wednesday’s practice with a concussion. He’s progressing through the concussion protocol because he moved up to full participation on Thursday.

Assuming there’s no recurrence of symptoms, Hill will likely be cleared in time to play.

Safety Marcus Williams (ankle) joined Hill in going from limited to full participation, but defensive end Trey Hendrickson (neck) moved in the other direction. He didn’t practice after being limited on Wednesday.

Guard Nick Easton (concussion) was the only other player out of practice. Safety J.T. Gray (shoulder) and tight end Josh Hill (hand) were limited participants.