Texans officially name Nick Caserio General Manager

The Texans have made it official, naming Nick Caserio their General Manager on Thursday morning.

“Since the start of our search, we have been steadfast on identifying a general manager that embodies what it means to be a Houston Texan, and it is Nick Caserio,” Texans owner Cal McNair said in a statement. “Nick is an incredibly hard worker, disciplined, a man of integrity and high character. He has a tremendous amount of experience building a winning franchise and we have faith he will continue his success as a Texan. Nick has an unparalleled reputation around the league amongst his peers. We couldn’t be more excited to name him our new General Manager and to welcome his family to Houston.”

Caserio was previously the Patriots’ director of player personnel. Houston tried to hire him as G.M. in the summer of 2019, but backed off after New England threatened to file tampering charges.

Caserio’s contract has since expired.

“On behalf of my wife Kathleen and our entire family, I’m very humbled and honored by this opportunity to be the general manager of the Houston Texans,” Caserio said in a statement. “We would like to thank Janice, Cal and Hannah McNair for their belief in us that we can build something special that embraces the accomplishments of the past and accepts the challenges in front of us in our desire to be best. This moment would not be possible without the support and guidance of those that have invested in me personally and professionally. We are forever grateful to the Kraft Family, Bill Belichick as well as the entire New England Patriots organization that has blessed our family in ways we can never repay. Our goal now is to serve the Texans organization and the Houston community by putting together a team that we all can be proud of on and off the field.”

Caserio was the Patriots’ director of player personnel for the last 13 years. He spent 20 total seasons with New England. He overlapped with Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby for six years with the Patriots.

7 responses to “Texans officially name Nick Caserio General Manager

  1. Most of the Texans fans are going ballistic over this move because of the whole Easterby/O’Brien connection, but personally I think he’s the best of all of the GM candidates and it’s a great hire. He was basically the GM in New England in everything except title, he worked close with Belichick on all personnel moves, and he managed the draft and free agents to keep the team a SB contender since 2008. They’re using excuses down here like “the Pats roster sucks” but they don’t understand that a lot of those players have been either traded away or left seeing the end of the dynasty coming and Brady leaving. They’ve picked in the end of the first round pretty much every year and have had at least 4-5 years where they traded away those picks. I think he’s going to do well, and he’s got his work cut out for him here.

  2. Congratulations to the Texans fans on getting a foundation under your feet. This is a good start!

  6. This franchise doesn’t have a clue what it is doing which was apparent for years now. They have been trying to mimic the Pats by getting their personnel but they don’t actually run their franchise like it at all. You think Belichick is trading away draft picks for overpriced veterans?

  7. twittajohnny says:

    Patriots are horrible drafters. This isn’t going to end well.
    ——————-
    Oh yeah – then how are they the winningest frachine in the past 20 years? By dumb luck?

