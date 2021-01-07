Texans officially name Nick Caserio General Manager

USA Today Sports

The Texans have made it official, naming Nick Caserio their General Manager on Thursday morning.

“Since the start of our search, we have been steadfast on identifying a general manager that embodies what it means to be a Houston Texan, and it is Nick Caserio,” Texans owner Cal McNair said in a statement. “Nick is an incredibly hard worker, disciplined, a man of integrity and high character. He has a tremendous amount of experience building a winning franchise and we have faith he will continue his success as a Texan. Nick has an unparalleled reputation around the league amongst his peers. We couldn’t be more excited to name him our new General Manager and to welcome his family to Houston.”

Caserio was previously the Patriots’ director of player personnel. Houston tried to hire him as G.M. in the summer of 2019, but backed off after New England threatened to file tampering charges.

Caserio’s contract has since expired.

“On behalf of my wife Kathleen and our entire family, I’m very humbled and honored by this opportunity to be the general manager of the Houston Texans,” Caserio said in a statement. “We would like to thank Janice, Cal and Hannah McNair for their belief in us that we can build something special that embraces the accomplishments of the past and accepts the challenges in front of us in our desire to be best. This moment would not be possible without the support and guidance of those that have invested in me personally and professionally. We are forever grateful to the Kraft Family, Bill Belichick as well as the entire New England Patriots organization that has blessed our family in ways we can never repay. Our goal now is to serve the Texans organization and the Houston community by putting together a team that we all can be proud of on and off the field.”

Caserio was the Patriots’ director of player personnel for the last 13 years. He spent 20 total seasons with New England. He overlapped with Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby for six years with the Patriots.