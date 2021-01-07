Titans activate Stephen Gostkowski for his 29th career postseason game

Getty Images

Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski is poised to play the 29th postseason game in his career.

Gostkowski was officially activated off the COVID-19 reserve list today, paving the way for him to play against the Ravens on Sunday.

Sunday’s game will be Gostkowski’s 29th career postseason game, putting him in a tie with Jerry Rice for the third-most ever. Only Tom Brady, who will play in his 42nd postseason game on Saturday, and Adam Vinatieri, who has played in 32 postseason games, have appeared in more.

The Titans also announced that they have placed offensive lineman Aaron Brewer on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team did not say whether Brewer tested positive or was in contact with someone who tested positive.