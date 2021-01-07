Tom Brady: Chase Young is a great young player

Getty Images

Washington defensive end Chase Young declared that he’s coming for Tom Brady as their teams prepare to face each other on Saturday. Brady is taking that in stride.

Brady had nothing but positive things to say about Young and the challenge that he and his teammates will provide for the Buccaneers.

“He’s a great young player,” Brady said. “We’ve got our hands full with that D-line, one of the best D-lines in the league. Chase is a great young player. He went to Ohio State, so naturally I think the Ohio State-Michigan thing wears off on him a little bit. I understand that. We’re prepared for a tough challenge. It should be a great game.”

Brady isn’t taking the bait about Young, but you can bet he’s aware of Young’s comments and using them for motivation. And we may just see Brady have something to say to Young on the field, just as in 2007, when Steelers safety Anthony Smith guaranteed a playoff victory over the Patriots, only to have Brady get in his face when Smith couldn’t back that guarantee up.